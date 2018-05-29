By Tori Mason

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Many schools in the Denver metro area are wrapping up their final days of class this week and that means that many children may not be eating enough because they’re missing out on free or reduced school breakfast and lunch.

According to Food Bank of the Rockies, nearly 17 percent of children in Colorado don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Many families rely on free or reduced cost meals at school during the day. So when summer hits, they worry about how they’re going to afford breakfast and lunch.

The Summer for Food Service Program is available to alleviate some of that stress.

Food Bank of the Rockies wants to make sure families in need across Colorado have access to heathy meals, so they’re offering “food that’s in when school is out.”

There’s no income or registration requirements. Any child under 18 can show up during scheduled serving times at locations across the state and receive a free meal.

To get the word out, the Food Bank teamed up with Aurora Public Schools for a mini mobile food bank Tuesday. Families were able to walk away with a box full of food and information about healthy cooking.

Parents at the event say it’s a huge weight off their shoulders.

