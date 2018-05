IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Everyone knows the holiday weekend means a lot of high prices at the pump, but the sign outside one Colorado gas station is advertising a gallon of unleaded for a whopping $7.99.

The sign sits outside a Conoco in Idaho Springs, and if you’re close to empty while driving through the mountain town don’t worry. The store owner told CBS4 their sign is broken and it’s supposed to read $2.99.