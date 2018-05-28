BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The 40th running of the Bolder Boulder featured a record-setting performance.

Ethiopia’s Getaneh Tamire ran one of the fastest races on record with a time of 28:18.

That’s the fourth-fastest race ever, and Tamire ran the race by 21 seconds.

On the women’s side, Mamitu Molisa won her sixth Bolder Boulder title.

She has now won more Bolder Boulder races than any other woman, breaking Rosa Mota’s record of five.

She won the race by 11 seconds, the smallest margin of her six titles.