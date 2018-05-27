  • CBS4On Air

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Charges against a Pueblo man accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend could be dropped in the coming days.

A Pueblo District Court judge will rule on Thursday whether there is enough evidence to bring the case against Donthe Lucas to trial.

Investigators say Kelsie Schelling disappeared in February of 2013, and has never been seen since.

kelsie schelling Judge To Rule On Case Against Donthe Lucas

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

According to the Pueblo Chieftain, a Colorado Bureau of Investigations agent testified that he believes Schelling was killed at Lucas’ grandmother’s home on Manor Ridge Drive.

Lucas was charged with first-degree murder in December of 2017.

 

