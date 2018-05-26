GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden officials say a 45-year-old man drowned while swimming with his family in Clear Creek on Saturday.

The group was near Tunnel 1 off Highway 6 according to investigators.

Witnesses tell authorities the man used a rope to tie around his waist, but took the rope off and was swimming freely.

About 30 minutes later, they say they lost sight of him.

An off-duty Denver paramedic pulled his body out of the water at Kayak Park and started CPR.

More emergency crews arrived who also tried life-saving techniques, but the man died at the hospital.

Investigators say they do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors.

They say Clear Creek has been running at just under 700 cubic feet per second (CFS) and currently it is at 511 CFS.