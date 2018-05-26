By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – Two dogs scheduled for slaughter at a South Korean meat farm, arrived safely in Denver Thursday thanks to a dedicated K9 rescue group.

“So much joy just saving this beautiful animal from such a barbaric tradition,” said Vanessa Simkins.

Simkins adopted one of the two arrivals, Sunsim, a 3-year-old Jindo. She is one of hundreds of dogs K9 Global Rescue has saved over the last 20 years.

“I knew I had to change something. I knew I had to get involved. I knew I had to make a difference,” said Jon Barocas, founder of the Denver based organization.

Also at the airport was Nana, a 2.5-year-old Golden Retriever. Her new family re-named her Liberty.

Barocas had a volunteer document the day Liberty was rescued from the cage she called home. She was bread with 100 other Golden Retrievers and Labradors.

Barocas says it’s the mission of the organization to stop the meat trade entirely. It has been successful in shutting down some farms, but has found, many more exist.

He says laws and cultural differences make it difficult to dismantle every farm he encounters, so he does what he can.

“Animal cruelty is against the law, but they don’t have specific laws that can protect dogs or cats. Displaying dogs in cages to be slaughtered is just now being enforced. We have found that we get the government’s attention much better when it comes to the environmental laws. The Koreans see themselves as environmentally progressive. We use those laws first and then the cruelty laws,” Barocas said in an email.

While Liberty and Bella Rose have their forever homes, Barocas says there is a lot of work to be done and more animals who will need a family.

They will be bringing Gigi to Denver in July. She is another Golden Retriever, bread for slaughter and now waiting for her forever home.

LINK: K9 Global Rescue

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.