GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A man suffering from severe burns allegedly attributed his injuries to a trip and fall before admitting to a drug-related explosion.

Firefighters responded to 16515 W. 12th Drive in the Golden area at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, said Mark Techmeyer, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, badly burned over most of his body, told first responders he had tripped and fallen into a backyard fire pit.

As firefighters began to investigate the property, the man changed his story and said he had an accident during the production hash oil.

Making hash oil often means using butane to extract the psychoactive chemical THC from marijuana. Hash oil reportedly produces a more intense high but the process is highly volatile. The cooking process itself is not necessarily a crime, but when damage is caused and it endangers others such as neighbors or children, then the police may file charges.

In this case, Techmeyer said, the man said the product “flashed” on him.

The explosion occurred in the basement of the home. Firefighters entered the home but fought no fire.

The as yet unidentified man was transported to a burn ward at a hospital.

The West Metro Drug Task Force is conducting an investigation into the incident.