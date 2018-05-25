  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daniel Anastasov, Denver Police, Fatal Hit & Run, Hit-And-Run Driver At Large, Local TV, Medina Alert

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash.

The accident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on Evans Avenue at Bryant Street.

hit and run 4 Police Search For Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run

(credit: CBS)

Authorities issued a Medina alert to ask for the public’s help to find the car involved in the wreck. Witnesses describe the vehicle as a 2001 red Chevy sedan. Its license plate is believed to be: BFO-065.

“It’s a busy intersection,” said Daniel Anastasov, who works at the auto body shop right in front of where the accident occurred. “There’s always accidents right out in front of us.”

hit and run 3 Police Search For Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run

(credit: CBS)

Denver police said the hit and run driver was heading eastbound when he/she struck a pedestrian and did not stop.

The injured man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Denver Coroner’s office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

hit and run 1 Police Search For Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run

(credit: CBS)

Regardless of the circumstances behind the accident, Colorado law requires drivers who hit someone to stop and help.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s