By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash.

The accident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on Evans Avenue at Bryant Street.

Authorities issued a Medina alert to ask for the public’s help to find the car involved in the wreck. Witnesses describe the vehicle as a 2001 red Chevy sedan. Its license plate is believed to be: BFO-065.

“It’s a busy intersection,” said Daniel Anastasov, who works at the auto body shop right in front of where the accident occurred. “There’s always accidents right out in front of us.”

Denver police said the hit and run driver was heading eastbound when he/she struck a pedestrian and did not stop.

The injured man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Denver Coroner’s office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Regardless of the circumstances behind the accident, Colorado law requires drivers who hit someone to stop and help.

