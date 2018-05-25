  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is recovering after several propane tanks caught fire at a propane refilling station at a U-Haul facility.

uhaul explosion ben pospisil Propane Explosion & Fire Injures One Person

(credit Ben Pospisil)

Westminster Fire says that a venting propane tank in the back of a running vehicle ignited, setting off a chain reaction that ignited nine tanks and caused one to explode.

Firefighters were on the scene within 7 minutes of getting the emergency call. They were able to contain the fire to the one vehicle.

uhaul facility blast 1 Propane Explosion & Fire Injures One Person

(credit CBS)

The incident happened near 80th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Westminster Police did evacuate some nearby homes as a precaution, but those residents were back in their homes with an hour.

Fire investigators on the scene determined that the cause was accidental.

