WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is recovering after several propane tanks caught fire at a propane refilling station at a U-Haul facility.

Westminster Fire says that a venting propane tank in the back of a running vehicle ignited, setting off a chain reaction that ignited nine tanks and caused one to explode.

Firefighters were on the scene within 7 minutes of getting the emergency call. They were able to contain the fire to the one vehicle.

The incident happened near 80th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Westminster Police did evacuate some nearby homes as a precaution, but those residents were back in their homes with an hour.

Fire investigators on the scene determined that the cause was accidental.