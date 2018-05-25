DENVER (CBS4) – Several administrators at Wyatt Academy are suspended after a staff member allegedly encouraged a playground fight, that was caught on camera.

The fight happened on the playground of the school on April 20th. Video shows a staff member allegedly encouraging three girls to throw punches.

The fight is recorded, and the restorative justice coordinator does break it up. Police were called and the girls were ticketed.

“These children were given tickets. These are not tickets that are issued by the school. These are tickets that are issued by police,” said H-Soul Ashemu, a community activist with Our Voice, Our Schools.

Ashemu objects to the tickets. He believes it’s part of the bigger “preschool to prison pipeline.”

“Black and brown children get criminalized for things that have been happening on playgrounds from time immemorial, since there have been playgrounds,” Ashemu told CBS4.

The girls have since gone to court and the tickets were dismissed.

Wyatt Academy is a charter school in the Denver Public School system. DPS said in a Facebook post that it first saw the video of the fight on May 17th, and expressed concern to school officials. Denver Police opened an investigation into the actions of Wyatt employees on the tape on May 22nd.

In a note to parents, Wyatt Academy said that several employees are on administrative leave due to the incident. CBS4 has confirmed that the principal of the elementary school, the assistant principal of the elementary school, and the restorative justice coordinator are all suspended.

“Wyatt Academy as a school, we’ve taken this case very seriously. The safety of our students is the utmost priority. We followed the protocol to make sure that our students and our families feel supported. And we’ll continue to collaborate with our community members in order to make sure that we can continue to push forward,” said Rick Brewer, assistant principal of the middle school.