BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder man who killed and dismembered his girlfriend will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Adam Densmore was sentenced to life without parole for one count of first degree murder after deliberation. He was also sentenced to 12 years for tampering with human remains, one year for tampering with physical evidence and one year for abuse of a corpse.

In April, Densmore was found guilty of leaving parts of Ashley Mead’s body in several states.

Mead, 25, disappeared in February of 2017 along with their one-year-old daughter. Police found Densmore in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the child but Mead was not with them. Later, investigators found her torso stuffed in a suitcase in dumpster.

Mead’s family joined the sentencing hearing via Skype. Her father asked Densmore where the rest of her body is, but he declined to answer.

Densmore is a war veteran and has been diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder.