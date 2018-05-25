DENVER (CBS4) – Police across the Denver metro area are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash happened in Denver just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Evans Avenue and South Bryant Street. The car was heading eastbound on Evans when it collided with a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene. After that the car, which didn’t stop, headed east towards Interstate 25.

The information on the driver’s vehicle were placed on interstate signs across the area. The driver was in a red 2001 Chevy sedan with the license plate BFO065.

Police officers spent several hours talking to other drivers who were present around the time of the crime.

The pedestrian’s identity hasn’t been released.