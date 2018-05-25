ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A thief got away with jewelry, a safe and electronics. An Arvada couple said that they lost thousands of dollars worth of their belongings, but what they do have is a clear picture of the thief’s face from a surveillance camera.

“As he walks out he either forgets or just doesn’t care at this point and his face is fully exposed,” said Leslie Broeckert, the theft victim.

At 10 a.m. on a Tuesday, Broeckert said that the thief or thieves went upstairs rummaged through two bedrooms and then moved downstairs.

In a matter of minutes, he took a tool box full of tattoo equipment, a safe, a shotgun, and several electronics. The thief also took some family jewelry that is far more valuable to Broeckert than to anyone else.

“I had a lot of family jewelry, grandma, great-grandma, actually some of my grandpas, even just old rings that I had been handed down. Yea, that’s sentimental value that you can’t replace.”

Arvada police are investigating the burglary, but Broeckert is releasing the surveillance video with the hope that someone will recognize and identify the thief.

If you have any information in this case or recognize the man in the video, please call Arvada Police at 720-898-6900.