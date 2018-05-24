JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy outsmarted a suspected burglar who was caught trying to escape by catching a Lyft.

Authorities say Adam Vultaggio first broke into a man’s car early Tuesday morning on West Rice Avenue. They say someone confronted Vultaggio, who then ran away carrying a backpack and wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

After the deputy responded and found nothing, he waited and saw a Lyft driver pull into the neighborhood and waited for their passenger. The deputy asked the driver who he was waiting for, to which the driver said a man named Adam.

The deputy then drove further away, turned off his lights and then saw the suspect emerge from nearby bushes and got into the ride share car.

Officials say the deputy approached Vultaggio who denied breaking into any vehicles, however they found items that were taken from those vehicles, a knife and drugs.

Vultaggio was then arrested.