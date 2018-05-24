DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is talking with builders, agencies and investors have gathered at The Affordable Housing Summit at the Hyatt Regency.

Mayor Michael Hancock spoke about the city’s affordable housing fund to build more homes, but he says the progress is about more than money.

“We had to lay the foundation and raise the level of urgency in the City of Denver around affordable housing,” he said.

The mayor says Denver reached its 2013 goal of building 3,000 new units in five years.