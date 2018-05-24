Filed Under:Bernie Ross, Copper Sculptures, Craig, KOA Campground, Local TV

By Matt Kroschel

CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) – The widow of a North Western Colorado artist is outraged after the new owners of a Craig KOA campground sent two Native American Indian sculptures he created to the dump.

Artist Bernie Ross, who died in 2012, made the life-sized copper sculptures.

craig scupltures gone 5pkg frame 634 Artists Widow Outraged With KOA After His Art Disappears

(credit: Kathleen “Kathy” Shea)

According to his widow Kathleen “Kathy” Shea, she noticed the iconic art disappeared a few weeks ago.

craig scupltures gone 5pkg frame 90 Artists Widow Outraged With KOA After His Art Disappears

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel interviews Kathy Shea (credit: CBS)

“I asked what happened and the new owners originally told me someone had stolen them,” Shea told CBS4.

craig scupltures gone 5pkg frame 1362 Artists Widow Outraged With KOA After His Art Disappears

(credit: CBS)

The owners now confirm to her they put them in a dumpster without knowing they had any value to the community.

craig scupltures gone 5pkg frame 270 Artists Widow Outraged With KOA After His Art Disappears

(credit: CBS)

Shea says she is furious the gift her late husband created was just hauled away to a landfill. She values the pieces at $20,000.

craig scupltures gone 5pkg frame 1813 Artists Widow Outraged With KOA After His Art Disappears

Kathy Shea (credit: CBS)

CBS4 did ask for the owners of the KOA for comment, but they have not returned our calls.

craig scupltures gone 5pkg frame 8741 Artists Widow Outraged With KOA After His Art Disappears

(credit: Kathleen “Kathy” Shea)

They did tell the local newspaper that they did not realize the artwork had value to the community and are sorry about what happened.

craig scupltures gone 5pkg frame 1996 Artists Widow Outraged With KOA After His Art Disappears

(credit: Kathleen “Kathy” Shea)

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments
  1. Rebecca Rose says:
    May 24, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Hello. Thank you for reporting on the lost statues. Our hearts are broken by the loss. Will you please correct the name, Bernie Rose. Thank you, Rebecca Rose.

    Reply Report comment

