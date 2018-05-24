By Jamie Leary

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Since the death of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, the community has been finding ways to remind the sheriff’s office that they have support.

On Thursday, South Adams County Fire dedicated its newest apparatus, Engine 24, to Deputy Gumm. His name appears front and center next to the Thin Blue Line flag. For the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, it’s a reminder of the support they have and the bond they share with first responders.

“When we respond to an incident and we need to go elbow to elbow and shoulder to shoulder and you are always there to have our back and we are always there to have your back,” said Adams County Sheriff Mike McIntosh.

For the past several years, South Adams County Fire has placed names of fallen veterans on the front engines. Firefighters say seeing the names while on scene is motivation and a reminder of great sacrifice.

“It’s just a humble reminder that we will always drive on, we will remember these people we will provide the absolute best service that we possibly can,” said Lt. Donny Ottaway with South Adams County Fire.

When replacing an old engine with a new one, it is tradition to take the water from the old to polish up the new. On Thursday, firefighters alongside sheriff’s deputies polished Engine 24 together.

Gumm’s family, who joined in on the tradition, took the time to polish Heath’s name and reflect.

Thursday’s dedication brought first responders together but it was especially meaningful to Heath’s father, Jim Gumm, a retired Westminster firefighter. He was the first person to drive the truck on the streets of Adams County.

“This dedication of a fire truck that’s going to carry his son’s name, I know is incredibly special,” said McIntosh.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.