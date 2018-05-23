DENVER (CBS4)– Plans for the hyperloop near Denver International Airport are speeding forward with the second half of the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop feasibility study.

Virgin Hyperloop One, with the Colorado Department of Transportation and AECOM, will move forward with the second half of the study that was launched last year. The next step of the study will examine the technological and economic feasibility of a hyperloop transportation system in Colorado.

“The partnership between Virgin Hyperloop One and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is an exciting one” said Amy Ford, Chief of Advanced Mobility for the Colorado Department of Transportation, in a statement. “We have received some very positive feedback from interested Colorado stakeholders during and following our outreach event. To me it’s apparent that Colorado citizens are interested in the safety and mobility benefits a hyperloop system could bring to Colorado.”

The project for the test track will function like an enclosed, electromagnetic superhighway that can carry cars up to 200 mph.

The system would be centered at Denver International Airport at stretch to Fort Collins, Pueblo, Vail and Cheyenne, Wyo.

The hyperloop could get people from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs in 20 minutes.

The study has developed an initial design concept for the first hyperloop portal located near DIA at 72nd and Himalaya.

“Colorado has it all, from booming sectors in aerospace, technology and renewable energy to the Rockies’ natural splendor,” said Rob Lloyd, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One, in a statement. “With so many drawn to the state, hyperloop will enable efficient, fast, effortless connections that link Coloradans across city limits to work, live, and play.”

Last year, Virgin Hyperloop One set a historic test speed record of nearly 240 mph during its third phase of testing at DevLoop, the world’s first full-system hyperloop test site located in North Las Vegas, Nev.

According to Rocky Mountain Hyperloop, “Rocky Mountain Hyperloop is one of Virgin Hyperloop One’s ten Global Challenge finalists working in partnership with Virgin Hyperloop One to make hyperloop a reality. The proposal for connecting the Colorado Front Range garnered support from institutions throughout Colorado including CDOT, the City and County of Denver, Denver International Airport, the City of Greeley, AECOM and other public and private institutions.”