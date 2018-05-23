By Matt Kroschel

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– First responders have a new high-flying, high-tech tool to help in search, rescue, and wildfire operations.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office launched their new UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) with a FLIR camera earlier this year. It is the third drone for the sheriff’s office.

This one has more features, including the ability to carry up to five pounds. Future use could be to deliver emergency supplies to stranded hikers in the backcountry.

The device allows crews to see beyond what they normally would from the ground, including seek out hot spots on wildfires.

The drones also can help them find missing people in the wilderness using body heat, which is faster than traditional ground searches and could mean the difference between life and death.

The DJI Matrice 210 drone is waterproof and can be operated in the snow, an important feature in that part of Colorado. It is operated by a federally licensed pilot who can respond to emergency situations across the hundreds of miles that make up the sprawling county in northwest Colorado. The drone cost nearly $40,000 but the sheriff says the money is well spent.

The system was deployed over a small grass fire near Kremmling just this week. Video shows the heat signatures and allows the pilot to direct firefighters to the area quickly.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.