ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Some of the Denver Broncos talked about the new NFL policy regarding the national anthem just hours after it was announced.

NFL owners passed a resolution on Wednesday that allows players to remain in the locker room during the national anthem but those who are on the sidelines will be required to stand. Teams — not players — will be fined for any actions deemed disrespectful.

In a statement, commissioner Roger Goodell said, “all league and team personnel shall stand,” and added, “It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case.”

Broncos center Matt Paradis commented on the new NFL policy, “Personally, I’ll be standing out there for the anthem. When it comes to the team policy, that’s something as a team we’ll have to get into that. We’ll have to consult with the union. ”

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe referenced the NBA policy.

“I think that’s the best way to do it. I mean, the NBA’s been doing it that way for 20 years and they haven’t had an issue, right? I’m going to stand for the national anthem, I think I’ve made that clear. Whatever anybody else wants to do, that’s their decision. They have the right to their opinion. They can do whatever whatever they want,” said Wolfe. “The team is getting fined, not the player. So if the team wants to fine the player, that’s their decision.”

Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis released this statement regarding the NFL’s National Anthem policy (5/23/18):

“It’s important that we discuss today’s developments with our players, and I’m looking forward to speaking with them as soon as possible. As we’ve said publicly as well as in conversations with our team and other constituents, we want all members of our organization to stand for the National Anthem. At the same time, we need to listen to our players and support the issues and causes that matter to them.”

The entire statement from Goodell is as follows: The efforts by many of our players sparked awareness and action around issues of social justice that must be addressed.

It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case.

This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed.

The 32 member clubs of the National Football League have reaffirmed their strong commitment to work alongside our players to strengthen our communities and advance social justice.

Goodell outlined the new anthem-policy rules as agreed upon by the owners:

1. All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

2.The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem.

3. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed.

4. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

5. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

6. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

The National Football League Players Association released its own statement following the NFL announcement:

The NFL chose to not consult the union in the development of this new “policy.” NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about.

The vote by NFL club CEOs today contradicts the statements made to our player leadership by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chairman of the NFL’s Management Council John Mara about the principles, values and patriotism of our League.

Our union will review the new “policy” and challenge any aspect of it that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement.

The protests began nearly two years ago when Colin Kaepernick protested during the anthem for the first time in August 2016. At that time, he said the protests were to draw attention to social inequality.