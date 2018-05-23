By Danielle Chavira

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Anadarko Petroleum Corporation says it has come to an agreement with the Martinez and Irwin families in Firestone.

In April of 2017, a leaking gas line caused an explosion at the Martinez’s home on Twilight Avenue. Both Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin were killed. Irwin’s sister, who is also Martinez’s wife, suffered serious injuries.

According to a statement by Anadarko, the company owned and operated the vertical natural gas well at the center of the explosion. That well was located approximately 200 feet from the Martinez home.

The Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District found a gas line attached to the well which was severed near the foundation of the Martinez home. Officials say it leaked flammable gas into the soil.

In February, 10 months after the explosion, Colorado regulators approved new rules for thousands of oil and gas pipelines.

Colorado has nearly 129,000 flow lines within about 1,000 feet (300 meters) of occupied buildings, according to energy company reports submitted to the state last year.

Details about the settlement were not released.

The company recognized the tragedy from the event:

The people of Anadarko express their deepest condolences to both families, and to all affected families, friends and communities. The company remains committed to permanently plugging, abandoning and removing the well, and two others nearby, as well as the associated equipment located in and around the Oak Meadows neighborhood.

