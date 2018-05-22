WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Windsor has rebuilt in the decade since the deadly EF-3 tornado caused a lot of damage, but on the 10th anniversary, the community is marking the event by honoring those who lived through the destruction.

The Windsor tornado initially touched down just northeast of Platteville and lifted about 6 miles northwest of Wellington. It produced extensive damage along it’s path with EF-3 rated damage near the Missle Silo Park Campground and in east Windsor.

The storm killed one person and injured 78 others.

Tractor trailers were flipped along Highway 85, 15 railroad cars were overturned and over 200 power poles were snapped or blown down, knocking out power to roughly 60,000 people.

Hail the size of baseballs also accompanied the storm, along with a smaller, EF-1 tornado near the town of Dacono.

Nearly 1,000 homes were damaged and roughly 300 homes were significantly damaged or destroyed. The Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association reported about $1 million of damage to transmission lines.

Private insurance claims totaled nearly $150 million, making it one of Colorado’s top 10 natural disasters.

Now, the community wants to focus on the rebuilding efforts and healing in the wake of such a natural disaster.

“On the side of my house, you could see right in to the house. No wall was there up to the chimney. It was pretty devastating. It was unbelievable how much help we had cleaning up, and getting things taken care of,” said victim Cindy Gleason, who had more than $100,000 worth of damage.

Many people who live in Windsor, including tornado victims, say they didn’t want to leave after the tornado because they fell in love with the small community and the people who helped them.