Filed Under:Local TV, Summer Jobs, Wallet Hub
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Once again the Mile High City is ranked in the top cities in the U.S., this time for summer jobs.

Best Places For Summer Jobs? Denver Is In The Top 5

(credit: CBS)

Denver comes in at number four with two other cities in Colorado, Aurora and Colorado Springs, coming in at 73 and 21, respectively.

Source: WalletHub

According to Wallet Hub, Denver ranks 7th for the category Youth Job Market and at number eight for the category Social Environment and Affordability.

Denver didn’t rank higher on the survey because of rental prices but did rank higher because of  access to public transportation and active-lifestyle friendliness.

Coming in at number 1, Scottsdale, Ariz. and last on the list, Jackson, Miss.

