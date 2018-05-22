BREAKING NEWSSearch Underway For Escaped Inmate, Considered Dangerous
(credit: Facebook/Mountfitchet Castle)

STANSTED, Essex, United Kingdom (CBS4) — When nine tiny ducklings were found waddling around the grounds of Mountfitchet Castle, with their mom nowhere in sight, staff members were concerned.

Luckily, a 10-year-old yellow Labrador named Fred also lives at the castle and was willing to step in as a sort of surrogate parent.

“Fred the resident dog at the Castle stepped up to the challenge when nine little ducklings became orphaned last Thursday,” officials said on Facebook.

Officials said Fred “immediately took to them and has been babysitting ever since.”

Photos posted online show the ducklings cuddled up around the dog, riding in a row along his back and even sitting on top of his head.

The BBC quoted castle owner Jeremy Goldsmith as saying that Fred has also looked after an injured squirrel in the past.

