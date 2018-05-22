DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos running back De’Angelo Henderson spoke to the media for the first time since he was involved in a traumatic rollover crash.

The crash happened earlier this month in Parker.

Henderson says he’s lucky to be alive. He says he was on his way to pick up dinner for his family when a speeding car t-boned him causing his Jeep to roll over.

Henderson escaped with a few scrapes and bruises. He says the crash gave him a new outlook on life.

“I got a newborn son. I got a fiancé. I got a family that really cares about me, teammates that are really counting on me. It just put everything in perspective, humbled you down a little bit more, and made you appreciate life itself. Not even football, just life,” he said.

Police arrested the suspect, Rainbow Espinoza, on vehicular assault charges.