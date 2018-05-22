BREAKING NEWSDangerous, escaped inmate captured
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos running back De’Angelo Henderson spoke to the media for the first time since he was involved in a traumatic rollover crash.

crash Broncos Henderson Speaks After Traumatic Rollover: Humbled You Down

(credit: De’Angelo Henderson/Instagram)

The crash happened earlier this month in Parker.

Henderson says he’s lucky to be alive. He says he was on his way to pick up dinner for his family when a speeding car t-boned him causing his Jeep to roll over.

parker collision 1 credit lucas martin Broncos Henderson Speaks After Traumatic Rollover: Humbled You Down

(credit: Lucas Martin)

Henderson escaped with a few scrapes and bruises. He says the crash gave him a new outlook on life.

broncos 1pm to 3pm 05222018 frame 19485 Broncos Henderson Speaks After Traumatic Rollover: Humbled You Down

De’Angelo Henderson (credit: CBS)

“I got a newborn son. I got a fiancé. I got a family that really cares about me, teammates that are really counting on me. It just put everything in perspective, humbled you down a little bit more, and made you appreciate life itself. Not even football, just life,” he said.

rainbow sunset espinoza from dougcoso Broncos Henderson Speaks After Traumatic Rollover: Humbled You Down

Rainbow Sunset Espinoza (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Police arrested the suspect, Rainbow Espinoza, on vehicular assault charges.

