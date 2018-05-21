By Katherine Bostick

It’s time for a family dinner out but the kids are picky eaters. You need someplace with a great kids menu to satisfy the taste buds of all the children in your family!

This is just a short list of all the fine restaurants that have great kids menus. Everything from simple burgers to Italian classics, fish dinners to Tibetan specialties and much more. No matter how picky your children are, you will be able to satisfy their taste buds at one of the restaurants below.

Ace Eat Serve

501 East 17th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 800-7705

www.aceeatserve.com

Children, known as Mini Aces at this establishment, can choose from four different entrees on the kids menu. The kids meals come with an entrée, rice, vegetables, and fresh fruit. Some of the entrée choices that available are Dim Sum, Fried Chicken, Bao Buns, naked wings, short ribs, and much more. The nice thing about this restaurant is that the kids’ meals are only $7, which makes feeding the little ones easy on the pocketbook. While waiting for the food, visitors can play ping pong on one of the many tables strewn throughout the inside and outside of this venue. And don’t forget to ask for a free shaved ice treat for the kids.

Mama Roses

338 E. Elkhorn Ave.

Estes Park, CO 80517

(970) 586-3330

Mama Roses specializes in Italian cuisine like baked rigatoni, lasagna and chicken parmigiana. The children’s menu consists of Mama’s mac- n -cheese, spaghetti, chicken nuggets, or ravioli. The little ones can also have chocolate milk, white milk, strawberry or vanilla flavored milk with their meal. Lunch is served daily 11am – 3pm and dinner is from 4pm – 8pm. Due to the popularity of this venue, reservations are recommended.

Steuben’s

523 E. 17th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 830-1001

Steuben’s serves up some of the best lobster rolls in the Denver area. This restaurant also has a great children’s menu. With such items as a grilled cheese sandwich, burgers, BBQ chicken and grilled salmon, children will have a lot of options for a good meal. The dessert menu has several items to choose from so you can round out your meal. This locally-owned restaurant is a great place to visit for a night out with the kids.

Sherpa’s

825 Walnut St.

Boulder, CO 80302

(303) 440-7151

Boulder is home to one of the best Napalese, Indian and Tibetan restaurants in the area. Kids can choose from the kids menu, which features a Tandoori Chicken sandwich, a hamburger or chicken fingers or choose from the regular adult menu. All kids meals come with fries. While waiting for your food, let the children relax and play out on the patio. They can relax under the apple tree and, when in season, the server will even pick them an apple fresh from the tree.

Cinzetti’s Italian Market

281 W. 104th Ave.

Northglenn, CO 80234

(303) 451-7300

This 20,000 square-foot restaurant has five unique dining areas to accommodate diners. The buffet-style dining option means that there is no waiting on food to be cooked and served to your table. With over 80 food items on the buffet, everyone in your dinner party should be able to enjoy the type of food they love. The children will enjoy watching the chefs prepare the food being served on the buffet table. While kids meals for $5.99 is a fabulous deal, kids being able to eat free on Monday and Tuesday nights is even better.

