EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A homeowner took up pots and pans to scare away a bear that had climbed onto a second story deck of a home in Evergreen.

A CBS4 YouReporter took video of the bear on the deck. She banged pots and pans to scare it away.

The bear simply slid down the posts of the deck to wander back into the wilderness.

This time of year bears are coming out of their winter sleep and are looking for food. As bear season continues through mid-November, officials ask that residents keep doors, windows and trash locked up.

On Sunday, a bear tore through a screen door to get inside a home in Pine to look for food. The bear stayed in the basement for a while before leaving on his own. No one was injured.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife “Be Bear Aware” Section

