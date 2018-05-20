EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A shooting victim in Jefferson County was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sunday afternoon but did not survive.

Deputies with Jeffco Sheriff’s Office tell CBS4 that the public is not in any danger and that, “It’s going to take us a little time to figure this out.”

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 73 in Jefferson County after 4 p.m. Sunday. One person of interest is being interviewed by deputies.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. The victim has not been identified.