Passenger Allegedly Urinates On Seat In Front Of Him On FlightFrontier Airlines says they are aware of a recent situation aboard a flight from Denver to South Carolina in which a passenger allegedly urinated on the passenger’s seat in front of him.

Reality Check: Mike Johnston's Record On EducationThe primary election for Colorado's next governor is just five weeks away and political ads are now blanketing the airwaves. CBS4's Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ads a Reality Check.

Father, Son Turn Guns Into Gardening ToolsA father-son team are turning guns into gardening tools in an effort to give new life to weapons.