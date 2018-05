NORWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews in southwestern Colorado are searching in a reservoir near Norwood for a kayaker who went missing.

The search is taking place Miramonte Reservoir, which is south of the town of Norwood.

The San Miguel County Sheriff said in a tweet that a 21-year-old man was last seen kayaking with a friend early Wednesday evening. The man is a resident of Norwood.