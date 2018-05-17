FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Larimer County’s planning commission says the county should reject plans for a water pipeline that would run from north of Fort Collins to a fast-growing Denver suburb.

The Coloradoan reports that the commission voted 4-2 late Wednesday to recommend denial of the plan proposed by suburban Thornton.

Larimer County commissioners are set to meet on the issue July 9.

Thornton has proposed a 75-mile pipeline from reservoirs north of Fort Collins south to its own water treatment facilities. The city, which owns rights to water from the Poudre River, says it needs an operational pipeline by 2025.

Several planning commissioners say they’re not convinced that Thornton has fully evaluated alternatives to the proposed route.

Larimer County staff will try to determine what new information is needed.

