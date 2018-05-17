By Mark Ackerman

DENVER (CBS4)– CBS4 has learned someone threw a gun over the fence to a waiting inmate at a Denver juvenile detention center, sparking a brazen breakout earlier this month.

On May 6, two juveniles escaped from the Gilliam Youth Services Center in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood. One escapee is in custody, the other is still on the run.

The person on the outside threw a gun over the fence. A juvenile inmate picked it up and took a fellow inmate hostage. Together the inmates walked out of the facility, one inmate holding the other at gunpoint. Youth detention officers do not carry firearms.

One of the juvenile escapees was arrested two blocks from the facility that same day.

A second suspect, Longe Thau, 17, is still on the run and according to Denver police, has been known to carry weapons. Thau is described as 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds.

“We are disturbed by the details surrounding the recent events at Gilliam Youth Services Center. Thankfully, no one was injured.” said Nourie Boraie, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Human Services.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation while we undergo our own investigation into this incident. DYS takes the safety and security of all the staff and youth in our care very seriously and we are always improving processes and implementing new measures to ensure a safe environment. DYS is working to increase security measures and provide active response training for staff. DYS will continue to improve systems and processes to prioritize the safety of the community, staff and kids we serve.”

This isn’t the first time a juvenile from the Gilliam Youth Services Facility has escaped. In 2014, a 13-year-old boy, who was cuffed and shackled, escaped from Sheriff’s deputies while being transported from a court appearance.

