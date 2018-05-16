By Shawn Chitnis

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Indian Peaks Elementary School received a special surprise on Tuesday when more than 80 bikes were donated by the Can’d Aid Foundation with the help of staff at Oskar Blues Brewery.

“We think it’s important that these opportunities be given to ones that wouldn’t otherwise have them,” said Alyssa Lile, Can’d Aid Outreach Coordinator. “Just a little bit of your time could make a kid’s day.”

The Can’d Aid Foundation was started in 2013 in response to flooding in Longmont and Lyons. In the years since that event, the organization has started several programs for “do-goodery” efforts including donating new bikes. The nonprofit tries to make a difference in several areas including its “Treads + Trails” program. A bike build on Monday resulted in the donation at the school. Staff and volunteers at the brewery put together the bikes so they were ready for the children on Tuesday afternoon.

“Getting a lot of people together to create big moments for change,” Lile explained the goal of their volunteer events.

Can’d Aid has shipped more than 1.25 million cans of water, built over 1,500 bikes, and donated more than 600 instruments since 2013, according to the foundation.

First and second grade students walked out of their school to see dozens of new red and black trimmed bikes sparkling in the sun with their names on them. Each bike came with a helmet and had a name tag for each child. The group of students watched a professional BMX rider perform tricks for them before a special announcement.

“Guess what? Each one of you gets a bike today!” said Lile to all the students at once. “You’re all getting bikes.”

The students all screamed and cheered. Volunteers called each of their names out loud and helped get them set on their new bikes. All the children were able to ride around the entrance of the school for a few minutes before parents helped them take their new gifts home.

“I felt really excited to get a new bike,” said Aaron, one of the students.

Some of the students had never owned a bike and they had only used a bike once or twice before Tuesday.

“Why were you excited?” one child was asked. “Because I couldn’t believe it, that I got a new bike,” she said. The student said she planned to ride her new bike every weekend.

“So what do you think about everyone else getting a bike too?” Aaron was asked. “I feel good for them,” he said.

LINK: candaid.org

