By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A popular camping area in Summit County won’t be allowing campfires for the rest of the season.

The U.S. Forest Service says they are prohibiting campfires on Tenderfoot Mountain between Dillon and Keystone, including Frey Gulch, until at least this Autumn.

Tenderfoot is one of the driest spots in Summit County and prone to wildfire. A fire there last year scorched dozens of acres and threatened nearby homes.

USFS reports over the years they have seen a rise in the number of abandoned campfires there, including one last summer that spread to the nearby forest.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will begin special campfire patrols in the area later this month. They will have a zero tolerance policy toward people trying to break that new rule.

Anyone who sees fires burning in that area is asked to call 911 immediately.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.