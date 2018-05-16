A picture of the bear's paw after it was shot and killed (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – DNA tests confirm that the bear killed by wildlife officials is the same bear that attacked a 5-year-old girl on the Western Slope early Sunday morning.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the bear shot and killed on Monday outside of Grand Junction is the same one that attacked the little girl in her yard about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The bear is described as a 2-year-old male, cinnamon in color black bear, weighing 150 pounds. The necropsy revealed the bear was in good physical health with no signs of disease. Rabies testing was negative.

Investigators say the girl heard what she thought was her dog “throwing a fit” early Sunday and went outside to check on the pet.

That’s when deputies say the girl sat by the back door and the bear came from the front of the house and sniffed her. The girl got up to go back inside and that’s when the bear attacked.

The girl’s mother woke up to hear screaming and went outside to find her daughter being attacked. The mother screamed, and the bear dropped the girl and ran away.

Investigators say no charges are being sought against the family.

The little girl had dozens of stitches both internally and externally but is expected to fully recover. She didn’t suffer any serious injuries to her organs or head.

