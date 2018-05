DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people in a car were killed when the vehicle and a train collided in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon.

Train vs Auto at HWY 85 just South if Ron King Trl. Both parties who occupied the vehicle are confirmed deceased. More information to follow as it becomes available. Media staging at Ron King Trl/Hwy 85. pic.twitter.com/IcXakEFee0 — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 15, 2018

It happened in the 8500 block of US Highway 85, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Crews from South Metro and Littleton Fire Rescue were on the scene at 1 p.m.

South Metro and @Littleton_Fire are on scene of a train vs. car accident in Douglas County in the 8500 block of US Highway 85. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/r3aYg3cciC — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 15, 2018

Officials have not said how the crash occurred.

This is a developing situation. We have a news team on the way to the scene to confirm more information.