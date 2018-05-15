By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – If you travel by the intersection of 19th Avenue and Clarkson Street in Denver and look up you will now see a sign, but may not realize the story behind it.

With a bit of imagination, the clock was turned back to the mid 30s. A police car from that era was parked on the street where Officer Alson McCasland’s motorcycle was struck by a car.

“He was the first Denver police motorcycle officer to die in the line of duty,” Denver Police Capt. William Nagle told those who gathered on Tuesday.

Back then Denver was considered the Wall Street of the West. The Brown Palace was right where it is now, and the Denver Zephyr train to Chicago was just getting started.

Now, modern day motorcycles were placed with their riders at this intersection as family members of officer McCasland unveiled a memorial plaque.

Among those on hand Linda Schultz, the granddaughter of McCasland.

“This is just awesome to think 83 years later he is remembered,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger

Officers lined up to remember their predecessor not knowing what the next call might bring for them.

Todd Schultz, the great grandson of McCasland put it this way.

“Those guys take their lives in their hands everyday when they get up in the morning,” he said.

A flag was presented to the family as a symbol of honor for something that happened 83 years ago.

“Officer Alson McCasland was a pioneer of motorcycle police work. The people of the city and county of Denver… his sacrifice and that of his family will never be forgotten.”

And now those who pass this corner may realize that something tragic happened to a police officer here.

It is one of 30 such signs placed by the Denver Police Museum to honor those officers killed in the line of duty where it happened. With a total of more than 70, there is still much work to be done.

