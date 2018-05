By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Nuggets will have the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The draft order was announced tonight at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

The pick is set. pic.twitter.com/pIY0Ghx4gk — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 16, 2018

Nuggets guard, Jamal Murray, was on hand representing the team.

