By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Another round of thunderstorms is expected on Tuesday. But there are two important differences compared to Monday. The first is the storms will come later in the day; generally between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the Denver metro area. The other difference is the threat for large hail. On Monday several storms south and east of Denver produced hail that was at least the size of quarters. Any hail along the Front Range on Tuesday should be limited to the pea-size or dime-size.

denver jail 2 Latest Forecast: Afternoon Thunderstorms Could Produce More Hail

CBS4 photographer Eddie Castro captured this image on Tuesday of the sun rising behind the fences of the Denver Jail. (credit: CBS)

The National Weather Service has officially placed the entire Denver metro area and most of the Eastern Plains under a “marginal” threat for severe weather Tuesday afternoon. That being said, we think any hail capable of doing damage will generally stay east of the E-470 corridor.

social Latest Forecast: Afternoon Thunderstorms Could Produce More Hail
By Tuesday evening the thunderstorms should be east of the Denver area and by midnight the storms should be Kansas. Over Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley, isolated thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday afternoon but the likelihood of them being severe is very small.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, most of Colorado will be dry but we’ll be watching for thunderstorms to fire again on the Eastern Plains. The storm activity should stay east of the Front Range urban corridor. Both days will also be warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Then a better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return for Friday and Saturday thanks to a cold front. And we’ll feel the effects of the front on Saturday with highs only in the 50s!

5day Latest Forecast: Afternoon Thunderstorms Could Produce More Hail

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Afternoon Thunderstorms Could Produce More Hail

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

