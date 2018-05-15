FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Friends and family are leaving pictures and flowers, along with other mementos, at the site of a deadly explosion in Fountain.

Benjamin Hey and Joe Sampedro were killed last week in a drilling accident. The subcontractors were electrocuted when their truck hit an overhead power line.

Hey’s mother says he was a caring guy who one day wanted to be a veterinarian tech.

“How kind, and loving and helpful he was. And his extreme love for animals especially creatures. He had a tarantula named “Fluffy” when he was little… just stuff like that,” said Elizabeth Hey.

The men were drilling for soil samples as part of a Colorado Springs Utilities project.