DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver has renamed a park to better reflect the community that uses it.

Students were at the renaming dedication on Tuesday morning to learn more about it. park dedication map frame 815 Why Denver Renamed This Park

People may know it as Northside Park which is near the National Western Center.

park dedication 12vo2 frame 0 Why Denver Renamed This Park

The park has been renamed Carpio Sanguinette Park. And that’s not the only change to the park, it will be transformed in the coming years as part of the Heron Pond/Heller/Caprio-Sanguinette Master plan.

park dedication 12vo2 frame 1583 Why Denver Renamed This Park

The reason behind the name is that Sal Carpio and the Sanguinette family were leaders in the Globeville Elyria Swansea neighborhood and throughout the city. The renaming of the park memorializes their civic, communal and cultural contributions to the community.

park dedication 12vo2 frame 1982 Why Denver Renamed This Park

“Having a place for the community’s children and the families to come and enjoy and feel like this is their own park is really important,” said Denver City Council member Deborah Ortega.

park dedication 12vo2 frame 1249 Why Denver Renamed This Park

Students from Garden Place Academy spent Tuesday morning learning how history, nature and the city all play a role in their community.

park dedication 12vo2 frame 2324 Why Denver Renamed This Park

“It’s cool because there’s a whole bunch of wildlife. There is a river back there. You get to hang out with your friends and probably eat,” said student Xavier Casillas.

park dedication 12vo2 frame 679 Why Denver Renamed This Park

“If this wasn’t here, I wouldn’t have as much fun as I am right now,” said student Stefane Colene.

park dedication 12vo2 frame 613 Why Denver Renamed This Park

Several groups were on hand to help educate students about the different roles, including Colorado State University’s Forest Service and 4-H Extension, Denver Urban Gardens, Historic Denver and the Greenway Foundation.

Eventually the plan is to join together four underused parcels of land into 80 acres of public park that will revitalize the community.

