GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– From deep inside the dispatch control center in the Hanging Lake Tunnel, the Colorado Department of Transportation crews monitor thousands of vehicles traveling the Interstate 70 corridor.

It’s a thriving link connecting the state and there are concerns with aging infrastructure and upgrades that are needed.

In conjunction with National Infrastructure Week, CDOT joined local leaders on Tuesday. They focused on the role of transportation in Colorado’s economy to move people, products and information safely.

“Colorado’s economic vitality depends upon a strong, reliable transportation system to deliver goods to market and get people to where they work, live and play. CDOT has a vision for improving our state’s transportation system, including reducing congestion, improving safety and providing mobility options. Our goal is to save lives and make lives better, and ensuring we continue to have enjoy a high quality of life,” said CDOT Executive Director Michael Lewis.

“The state’s population is expected to nearly double by 2040, from 5 million to 8 million, and along with a decline in the gas tax, this has created an annual $1 billion annual shortfall in transportation needs. CDOT’s tour will highlight these unfunded priorities, as well as completed projects that have improved our transportation system,” he remarked.

The commission will continue their tour on the Western Slope and in southwest part of Colorado on Wednesday.

