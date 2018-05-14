Steve Hogan seen on the right. (credit: Evan Sermon)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The late Mayor of Aurora, Steve Hogan, was honored on Monday with flags flown at half-staff across Colorado.

Hogan passed away Sunday following a battle with cancer. He served as mayor for more than six years.

Before that, he served on the Aurora City Council for 24 years.

Mayor Pro-Tem Marsha Berzins issued a statement on Monday saying in part:

Aurora more than doubled in population from when he was first elected to city council until today. The vibrant economy and cultural life of our city are direct testimony to his belief in what Aurora can be. We are a better community, a better state and indeed a better people because of his leadership.

On Wednesday, Hogan announced he was entering home hospice care.

He was 69 years old. Details of funeral arrangements have yet to be disclosed.