  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds, drizzle, and fog Monday morning will give to a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Most of the morning on Monday will be dry but residual impacts from strong storms Sunday night are likely including flight cancellations at DIA due to dime-sized hail that seems to have had the biggest impact on the C Gates.

hail2 Latest Forecast: Another Round Of Possibly Severe Storms Today

(credit: CBS)

Thunderstorms are expected to initially develop between noon and 1 p.m. The most likely location is along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. As the storms move east or northeast, they will likely intensify and could eventually become severe. Our primary concern is hail around the size of quarters but a small threat for tornadoes also exists. Again, the most most likely location for severe weather will be over the south and east sides of the metro area but we can’t rule out strong or severe storms for anyone in the green “marginal” area on this map.

15 Latest Forecast: Another Round Of Possibly Severe Storms Today

With an earlier than usual start time for the thunderstorm activity, most of the storms should be east of Denver and the Front Range by Monday evening.  Storms could linger on the Eastern Plains as late as midnight.

Tuesday should start with more sunshine compared to Monday and once again we’ll likely experience a round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. However, the threat for severe weather is much lower on Tuesday.

Mostly sunny, mainly dry, and much warmer weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80° in the Denver area.

5day Latest Forecast: Another Round Of Possibly Severe Storms Today

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Another Round Of Possibly Severe Storms Today

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s