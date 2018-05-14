By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds, drizzle, and fog Monday morning will give to a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Most of the morning on Monday will be dry but residual impacts from strong storms Sunday night are likely including flight cancellations at DIA due to dime-sized hail that seems to have had the biggest impact on the C Gates.

Thunderstorms are expected to initially develop between noon and 1 p.m. The most likely location is along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. As the storms move east or northeast, they will likely intensify and could eventually become severe. Our primary concern is hail around the size of quarters but a small threat for tornadoes also exists. Again, the most most likely location for severe weather will be over the south and east sides of the metro area but we can’t rule out strong or severe storms for anyone in the green “marginal” area on this map.

With an earlier than usual start time for the thunderstorm activity, most of the storms should be east of Denver and the Front Range by Monday evening. Storms could linger on the Eastern Plains as late as midnight.

Tuesday should start with more sunshine compared to Monday and once again we’ll likely experience a round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. However, the threat for severe weather is much lower on Tuesday.

Mostly sunny, mainly dry, and much warmer weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80° in the Denver area.

