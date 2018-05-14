  • CBS4On Air

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Grand Junction have killed the bear they believe attacked a 5-year-old girl outside her home early Sunday morning.

The girl ventured outside at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to “investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog,” a news release from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated.

The girl’s mother heard a commotion, investigated, and discovered a large black bear dragging her daughter.

The woman screamed and the bear dropped the girl.

This morning's bear attack occurred along D Road in the East Orchard Mesa neighborhood just outside the Grand Junction city limits.

This morning’s bear attack occurred along D Road in the East Orchard Mesa neighborhood just outside the Grand Junction city limits. (credit: CBS4)

The girl suffered serious injuries. She is at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction and listed as in fair condition.

CPW told CBS4 Sunday afternoon they set up three traps in the neighborhood which will be left overnight.

“We intend to catch this bear,” said an agency spokesman, Mike Porras, on Sunday.

Wildlife officials said they observed the bear walking up to a residence about a half-mile away from the location of the attack. Officers killed the bear before it entered the trap.

File photo of a black bear.

File photo of a black bear. (credit: CBS4)

Based on the description of the bear and its behavior, wildlife officers are confident the dead bear is the same bear involved in the attack on the girl.

“The necropsy, along with DNA results will provide the confirmation, but we are confident we have the right bear,” said Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham in a statement. “However, we will leave all three traps in place for the time being out of an abundance of caution.”

The bear will be sent to Fort Collins facility for necropsy.

“Residents are asked to secure trash, keep pet food inside and immediately report any bear sightings in this neighborhood, or any residential area,” the agency said.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife “Be Bear Aware” Section

