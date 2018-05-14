  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – One airline at Denver International Airport canceled some flights after severe storms produced heavy rain and some hail late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

dia A Few Denver Flights Canceled Due To Hailstorm

(credit: CBS)

By daybreak the rain had stopped, but more severe weather is expected later in the day.

Southwest canceled seven flights Monday morning, and crews were checking the planes for possible damage from the hail.

Severe weather in other parts of the Midwest were also leading to some outgoing Southwest Airlines flight delays at Denver International Airport.

