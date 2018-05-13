AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s mayor has passed away following his battle with cancer.

The City of Aurora announced the tragic news on Sunday afternoon saying:

It is with the deepest sadness that we inform you that Stephen D. Hogan, Mayor of Aurora, passed away early this morning, May 13, 2018. He was 69 years old.

On Wednesday, Hogan himself announced he entered hospice care.

To tell you the truth, I have never been much of a believer in term limits. I wanted you to know that my time as Mayor of Aurora will end sooner than I had desired. I have entered into home hospice care, with the understanding that my future days will be lived with dignity, grace and in peace.

Hogan went on to thank the residents of Aurora. Read his full statement here.

He served as mayor of Aurora from 2011 until his passing. His time as mayor was preceded by 24 years on the City Council.

The Hogan family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mayor Stephen D. Hogan Memorial Fund via a link that will be on the city’s website early this week.

Donations will be distributed to the following causes important to Mayor Hogan:

University of Denver Stephen D. Hogan Scholarship Fund

7/20 Memorial Fund

Aurora Korean Memorial Fund

Aurora History Museum

A memorial service is in the process of being organized.