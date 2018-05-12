DENVER (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado put on a prom for teenage patients who might not otherwise get to experience the rite of passage.

“We get to do this together and our mom gets to be here,” said Maya Abrahamsson.

Prom night is a night to remember! That's why we're reminiscing on the fun from last year as we get ready to celebrate with our patients tonight at #Prom. #Broncos pic.twitter.com/jpocd3qTyp — Children's Colorado (@ChildrensColo) May 11, 2018

“She doesn’t get out a lot. She doesn’t have the energy to do a lot of things so she’s been really looking forward to this,” said Sheila Abrahamsson, Maya’s mother.

While the guests are all fighting a serious medical condition, they were able to forget about the doctors and appointments for a few hours.

The teenagers gathered in a suite at Mile High Stadium. More than 80 of them planned to attend this year’s “Rock-N-Roll” themed party complete with special appearances by Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot.