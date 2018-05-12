  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado put on a prom for teenage patients who might not otherwise get to experience the rite of passage.

childrens hospital prom transfer frame 367 Teens Fighting Health Conditions Get A Prom Of Their Own

(credit: CBS)

“We get to do this together and our mom gets to be here,” said Maya Abrahamsson.

Maya Abrahamsson (credit: CBS)

Maya Abrahamsson (credit: CBS)

“She doesn’t get out a lot. She doesn’t have the energy to do a lot of things so she’s been really looking forward to this,” said Sheila Abrahamsson, Maya’s mother.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

While the guests are all fighting a serious medical condition, they were able to forget about the doctors and appointments for a few hours.

The teenagers gathered in a suite at Mile High Stadium. More than 80 of them planned to attend this year’s “Rock-N-Roll” themed party complete with special appearances by Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot.

