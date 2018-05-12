Filed Under:Bone Marrow Registry, Bonfils Blood Center, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Superheroes, with and without capes, came together to help a little boy battling a rare blood cancer.

henryfamilyandsuperheroes Superheroes Suit Up For Boys Blood Donation Party

(credit: Bonfils Blood Center)

Friends and family celebrated Henry Heckenberk’s 3rd birthday on Saturday.

henrymomdonating Superheroes Suit Up For Boys Blood Donation Party

(credit: Bonfils Blood Center)

Henry, also known as Superman Henry, has needed 19 blood transfusions after becoming seriously ill.

henryanddadcute Superheroes Suit Up For Boys Blood Donation Party

(credit: Bonfils Blood Center)

Today, he’s feeling much better.

Bonfils Blood Center organized a blood drive to help save a life like Henry’s.

henrymomcaptamerica Superheroes Suit Up For Boys Blood Donation Party

(credit: Bonfils Blood Center)

They say 50 people came out to give blood and 13 people joined the Be The Match Registry through Bonfils’ Marrow Program.

