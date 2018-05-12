DENVER (CBS4) – Superheroes, with and without capes, came together to help a little boy battling a rare blood cancer.

Friends and family celebrated Henry Heckenberk’s 3rd birthday on Saturday.

Henry, also known as Superman Henry, has needed 19 blood transfusions after becoming seriously ill.

Today, he’s feeling much better.

Bonfils Blood Center organized a blood drive to help save a life like Henry’s.

They say 50 people came out to give blood and 13 people joined the Be The Match Registry through Bonfils’ Marrow Program.