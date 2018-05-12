NTSB: Debris Field Spans 2 Acres; Pilot Was Heading East

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are at the scene of a deadly plane crash in Douglas County more than 12 hours after the plane went down.

Emergency crews rushed to the Stepping Stone neighborhood on Friday night.

NSTB officials say the pilot was the only person on board and did not survive.

That pilot has yet to be identified.

Dr. Jennifer Rodi, the NTSB Sr. Air Safety Investigator, said they expect a preliminary report to be released mid-to-late next week.

They say the aircraft is not equipped with data recorders, but there are some devices that could answer some of their questions.

They say they will look at the communication between the pilot and air traffic control before the crash, as well as the weather at the time.

The aircraft, a Cirrus SR22, single-engine propeller aircraft, was equipped with a parachute, but it was not deployed. It’s unclear why. Officials say the pilot was headed east and was maneuvering or turning before the crash.

The debris field spans approximately two acres.

A piece of the debris from the plane crash was found in the side of a home. People were inside at the time, but fortunately no one was hurt.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the crash was a high speed impact crash.