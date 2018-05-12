  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Centennial Airport, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, NTSB, Parker, Plane Crash, Stepping Stone Neighborhood
(credit: CBS)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are at the scene of a deadly plane crash in Douglas County more than 12 hours after the plane went down.

Emergency crews rushed to the Stepping Stone neighborhood on Friday night.

lone tree plane crash 10vo frame 270 NTSB: Debris Field Spans 2 Acres; Pilot Was Heading East

(credit: CBS)

NSTB officials say the pilot was the only person on board and did not survive.

That pilot has yet to be identified.

lone tree plane crash 10vo frame 0 NTSB: Debris Field Spans 2 Acres; Pilot Was Heading East

(credit: CBS)

Dr. Jennifer Rodi, the NTSB Sr. Air Safety Investigator, said they expect a preliminary report to be released mid-to-late next week.

They say the aircraft is not equipped with data recorders, but there are some devices that could answer some of their questions.

lone tree plane crash 10vo frame 150 NTSB: Debris Field Spans 2 Acres; Pilot Was Heading East

(credit: CBS)

They say they will look at the communication between the pilot and air traffic control before the crash, as well as the weather at the time.

The aircraft, a Cirrus SR22, single-engine propeller aircraft, was equipped with a parachute, but it was not deployed. It’s unclear why. Officials say the pilot was headed east and was maneuvering or turning before the crash.

The debris field spans approximately two acres.

NTSB: Debris Field Spans 2 Acres; Pilot Was Heading East

(credit: Amy Webb)

A piece of the debris from the plane crash was found in the side of a home. People were inside at the time, but fortunately no one was hurt.

plane crash house 5 credit amy webb NTSB: Debris Field Spans 2 Acres; Pilot Was Heading East

(credit: Amy Webb)

South Metro Fire Rescue said the crash was a high speed impact crash.

The City of Lone Tree submitted this statement on Friday night: Tonight at approximately 9 p.m., the Lone Tree Police Department responded to a single-engine aircraft crash near RidgeGate Parkway and Chambers Street. One fatality has been confirmed. LTPD, along with South Metro Fire Rescue, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Police Department, Centennial Airport and National Transportation Safety Board, continue to search the area for debris. No residents in the area were injured.

The plane departed from Centennial Airport. It is unclear whether the plane crashed on takeoff or landing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s